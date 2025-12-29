Victim of Halloween assault in midtown Sacramento dies in hospital, suspect faces homicide charges

An assault in Midtown Sacramento on Halloween weekend has now become a homicide investigation after the victim died weeks later from his injuries, officials said Monday.

Sacramento police said the assault happened just after 1:30 a.m. on November 1 along K Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from blunt-force trauma injuries.

Police provided emergency medical aid until fire crews arrived, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Sacramento resident Sean Payton, 25, was identified as a suspect and arrested near the scene, police said. Payton was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to the assault, which police said was being investigated as a hate crime.

On December 28, the Sacramento Police Department said it was notified that the victim had died from injuries sustained in the attack. Payton has remained in custody since his arrest and is expected to be rebooked on homicide charges.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once the next of kin has been notified.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or has information related to the case to contact Sacramento police.