Vehicle hits SMUD equipment, knocking out power to hundreds

A car crash on Saturday morning knocked out power to hundreds in part of Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

SMUD said it expects power to be restored around 2:20 p.m., unless equipment needs to be replaced.

SMUD

The outage center map on SMUD's website states there are 1,476 customers without power, near Calvine Road and Waterman Road, near Vineyard.

The SMUD website states "equipment damaged by vehicle" as the reason for the outage.