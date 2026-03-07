Watch CBS News
Vehicle hits SMUD equipment, knocking out power to hundreds

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A car crash on Saturday morning knocked out power to hundreds in part of Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

SMUD said it expects power to be restored around 2:20 p.m., unless equipment needs to be replaced.

A map shows an 1,476 customers are without power near Vineyard
SMUD

The outage center map on SMUD's website states there are 1,476 customers without power, near Calvine Road and Waterman Road, near Vineyard.

The SMUD website states "equipment damaged by vehicle" as the reason for the outage. 

