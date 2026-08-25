1 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle crashes into power pole in Sacramento County

One person was killed and another was hurt Tuesday after a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a power pole in Sacramento County, officials said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on El Camino Avenue near Verna Way in the Arden-Arcade area, the California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento office said.

CHP North Sacramento said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on El Camino Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a power pole. The impact sheared the pole and caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Sacramento Metro Fire

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. An adult female passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

CHP North Sacramento has since confirmed the driver was a 16-year-old boy. His name has not yet been released.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews extinguished the fire and provided emergency medical care.

Sacramento Metro Fire

Metro Fire said its crews worked with Sacramento Municipal Utility District personnel to de-energize the lines so firefighters could safely continue attacking the flames.

According to SMUD's online outage map, more than 880 customers were still without power as of 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.