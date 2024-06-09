Watch: Video captures sideshows in San Francisco and Oakland; vehicle catches fire at Pier 1

Video shows dozens at sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland Video shows dozens at sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland 03:45

There were reports of sideshows in San Francisco and Oakland early Sunday morning, with fire crews responding to a vehicle fire that happened at Pier 1.

Police in San Francisco confirmed the first sideshow happened around 2:10 a.m. near Embarcadero and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they saw multiple vehicles "engaged in stunt driving."

San Francisco sideshow outside Pier 1 on the Embarcadero. KPIX

Video of the sideshow shows a vehicle that caught fire with spectators surrounding it in front of Pier 1. The drivers and people watching fled the area as officers arrived.

Another sideshow was reported less than an hour later near Valencia and Cesar Chavez streets. Police said, during the sideshow, a building was vandalized. No suspect was detained, and the drivers participating in the sideshow and the spectators again fled the area.

There were multiple posts on social media about both sideshow incidents.

In Oakland, there were similar reports of sideshows, with video capturing activity at the intersection of Grand and Lake Park Avenue and at the intersection of 5th Street and Empire Road. Oakland police have not offered any comment on that activity.