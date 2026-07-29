Vegetation fire in Dobbins prompts evacuation warning

A vegetation fire in Dobbins Wednesday prompted an evacuation warning, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said.

The fire was located near Indiana Ranch Road, north of Foresythe Road. It was estimated to have burned less than an acre, but had a moderate rate of spread.

Zone YUB-E005 was under an evacuation warning.

A map of evacuation zones can be found at community.zonehaven.com, and up-to-date information can be found on the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.