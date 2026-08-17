Vandalized Flock cameras put Lincoln privacy debate in spotlight

Automated license plate readers are becoming an increasingly common law enforcement tool, but they're also fueling a growing debate over privacy and surveillance.

In Lincoln, that debate is playing out as police investigate a string of vandalized cameras.

The Lincoln Police Department says two more automated license plate reader cameras were recently damaged near the Lincoln Regional Airport, bringing the total number of vandalized Flock cameras in the city to six since the beginning of the year.

Police are investigating the damage. The city says there are currently no plans to remove the cameras.

For some Lincoln residents, however, the vandalism reflects broader concerns about how the technology is being used.

"I'm definitely not a big fan of Flock cameras. I think they're very Orwellian, like '1984,' " said Lincoln resident Brenton Eckstrand.

ALPR systems, including Flock cameras, can capture license plate information and other vehicle data as cars pass by. Law enforcement agencies use the technology as an investigative tool, including in cases involving stolen vehicles, crimes and missing people.

Eckstrand said he is concerned about the broader surveillance system connected to the cameras, particularly the use of artificial intelligence.

"I think the system they're hooked up to, all the AI they're connected to, making decisions for people, I don't like that," he said.

Eckstrand said he believes the cameras "do more harm than good" and don't provide enough benefit to justify the privacy concerns, although he acknowledged that damaging them is vandalism.

Not all residents oppose the technology.

Gina, a Lincoln resident who asked that her last name not be used, said she believes ALPRs could provide a public safety benefit if adequate safeguards are put in place to protect people's personal information.

"If they can prevent the spread of personal information, I think Flock cameras could be good in cases if it's with missing children or something," she said. "If it could save one kid, it's worth expanding and trying to explore alternatives to make it a win-win for everybody."

Gina said she would like to see more regulation surrounding the technology.

"It's all new and there's no guardrails," she said. "Right now, they're freaking out, worried about their privacy. So let's see what solutions can be thought of."

The debate comes during National Week of Action Against ALPRs, a nationwide effort focused on raising awareness about automated license plate readers and their use in communities.

Lincoln officials say the cameras remain in place and that the department is actively investigating the vandalism.