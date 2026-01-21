Vallejo police to receive support from Solano County sheriff amid staffing shortages

The Vallejo Police Department said the Solano County Sheriff's Office will provide additional patrols, as the department deals with staffing shortages.

On Tuesday, the department provided details about the additional support, which focuses on East and South Vallejo. The sheriff's office will deploy a team consisting of a lieutenant, a sergeant and six deputies.

"This partnership will provide immediate benefits to our community, including significantly reduced response times, additional personnel to manage large-scale critical events such as sideshows, and enhanced crime reduction through increased patrol presence and enforcement activity," police chief Jason Ta said in a statement. "This temporary support strengthens patrol coverage while we continue recruitment and train new officers to meet the city's long-term public safety needs."

Police said the additional support was made possible by Senate Bill 1379 by State Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), which became law in 2024. The law temporarily lifts the 960-hour annual work limit for retired deputies, dispatchers and evidence technicians.

According to the department, deputies will answer calls for service Wednesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight. Sheriff's office personnel will patrol in Solano County Sheriff's Office uniforms and use sheriff's office vehicles.

Police said they will maintain a lead role on all traffic collisions and "priority one incidents", including major crime investigations.

The additional support from the sheriff's office will continue through the end of 2026.