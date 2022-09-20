Vallejo man pleads guilty in meth dealing case, faces possible life sentence

PIX Now PIX Now 09:40

VALLEJO – A Vallejo man is facing a possible life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in a methamphetamine dealing case, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Monday that 38-year-old Christopher Matthew Rougeau of Vallejo pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Described by the Marin County Sheriff's Office as a "prolific narcotics dealer," Rougeau was arrested on drug and weapons charges earlier this year following a months-long investigation into allegations he was selling crystal meth and marijuana in Marin and throughout the Bay Area.

According to a statement from deputies at the time, an undercover detective arranged to purchase a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine from Rougeau and the transaction took place in unincorporated Novato.

Deputies said they also conducted surveillance on Rougeau and saw he was armed with more than one handgun on several occasions.

On April 20, authorities found Rougeau in his vehicle and searched him pursuant to a search warrant.

According to court documents, officers found 159 grams of methamphetamine which was 94% pure and a digital scale. Authorities also found a pistol in a holster on Rougeau's hip and another pistol was in the back seat.

Deputies said a search of Rougeau's vehicle and home yielded multiple weapons, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and several suspected controlled substances including a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and over 60 pounds of marijuana.

Federal prosecutors said Rougeau was previously convicted in California state court on multiple firearm and drug offenses.

Rougeau faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5.