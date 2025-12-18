Vallejo High School employee arrested for allegedly withholding student's phone for sex, police say

A site safety supervisor at Vallejo High School was arrested for allegedly holding a student against her will and soliciting sex in exchange for returning her phone, police said.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said officers responded to the high school located at 840 Nebraska Street on Tuesday at about 3 p.m. on a report that a staff member had been soliciting sexual acts from a student. Other staff members had identified 36-year-old Reuben Carter Freeman as the responsible party before officers arrived, police said.

According to the press release, Freeman fled the campus after learning that police had been notified, and officers who saturated the area found Freeman running nearby and detained him without incident.

Reuben Carter Freeman Vallejo Police Department

Police said the investigation determined Freeman had a student's phone by force and told her she wouldn't get it back unless she complied with his demands. Freeman allegedly solicited sexual acts from the student, held her against her will, and prevented her from leaving the classroom while he kept possession of her phone, police said.

Freeman eventually returned the phone and let her go only after she gave in to some of his demands, police said.

Freeman was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple charges, including soliciting lewd acts in public, false imprisonment, and robbery, police said.

"Protecting students is a core responsibility of this department," said Vallejo Police Chief Jason Ta in a prepared statement. "When we receive information about concerning behavior on a school campus, our officers respond quickly and decisively. We will hold individuals accountable and continue to work closely with school officials to ensure campuses remain safe environments for students and staff."

The Vallejo City Unified School District said in a prepared statement that it was aware of the incident and "deeply concerned about the allegations." The district added that the employee, who began working at the district in August 2023, was on administrative leave pending an investigation.

"The District is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Because this matter involves a student and an active investigation, we are limited in what we can share at this time," the district said.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact Officer Brad Bermann at (707) 648-4321 or at Brad.Bermann@cityofvallejo.net.