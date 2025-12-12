Vallejo man arrested, stolen classic pony cars recovered in search warrant

Several stolen vehicles, including a number of classic American pony cars, were recovered after a recent warrant search was served in Vallejo.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office says they served the warrant on Nov. 25 at a home on Phoenix Circle.

Deputies say the resident, a 35-year-old Vallejo man, refused to come out. Forced was used to get into the home – with the sheriff's office saying that they found the suspect had allegedly broken his cell phone and had also started a fire on his bedroom floor.

Despite the alleged attempt to destroy evidence, deputies were able to recover a total of six stolen vehicles that had their Vehicle Identification Numbers either swapped or altered.

The cars recovered included a 1966 Ford Mustang, a 1967 Ford Shelby Cobra GT Mustang, a 1969 Chevy Camaro, a 2020 GMC 2500 Denali, a Chevy Corvette engine, and a Cargo King enclosed trailer.

Also recovered was a black car trailer with a custom Chevy frame – with the sheriff's office estimating its worth to be around $300,000.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the suspect arrested, but he was booked into Solano County Jail on the following charges: possession of a stolen vehicle, owning or operating a chip shop, altering VIN numbers, possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN number, and destruction of evidence.