Vacaville volunteers replace neighbors' torn American flags on Flag Day

U.S. Marine veteran Rory Nichols is on a mission to make waves in his community with new American flags waving in their front yards. Three hundred and fifty flags were donated, along with gas gift cards to give to volunteers on Sunday, many of whom were veterans, to help replace used flags flying through their city.

With America's 250th birthday around the corner, Nichols, who is also the Vacaville Veterans Services Organization's vice chair, wanted to do something on Flag Day to help his community.

"Seemed like a fitting day to be able to do this and to make sure that the flags are replaced ahead of the Fourth of July and our 250th anniversary of America so that we have all new, bright, serviceable flags flying throughout the city," Nichols said.

Nichols organized a day where 26 volunteers came together to replace American tattered and torn flags with brand new ones, including David and Sue Hornbrook's torn flag. They weren't home when the group went around to neighborhoods in the morning, so they contacted Nichols after volunteers left a note in case they wanted a new flag.

The Hornbrooks have children who've served in the military and appreciated the gesture, saying their new flag was "beautiful" and "gorgeous" – for them, it's about pride in America and freedom.

"It's just a great feeling as a veteran, and particularly people like this that, through their family, they have that public service, that patriotism that runs in their families," Nichols said. "To be able to do this for them, it's a good feeling to be out and give back and show our pride. And for people that are demonstrating their patriotism and pride by flying the flag, particularly in these times, it's a great feeling to be able to go out there and do that."

The stars and stripes team of volunteers put up around 200 flags Sunday. Two of them are twins and Cub Scouts, Everett and Eli Ramsey. They joined their grandfather to help.

"I was passing out flags for the for the 250th anniversary, the torn down flags and worn out," Everett Ramsey said. "We get permission first, we take them down and replace it with the ones that we got, and then we put those on it. It made me feel generous and kind."

Everett's twin brother, Eli, said it made him feel "happy" to be able to put up new American flags for people.

"There are lots of nice people that serve our country, like military, Air Force people that help our community today," Eli Ramsey said.

An act of service for those who serve our country.

Lew Derfuss, an Air Force veteran and Team Amvets northern area commander, chose to volunteer and said, "It's a worthy cause on Flag Day, especially commemorating the 250th anniversary of this great country."

"We have our faults, but it's still the best country in the world," Derfuss said.

Jeff Mech, also an Air Force veteran, said he will go out of his way "to make sure this country is well represented."

"Having the freedom to do what we want to do is the big thing for me," Mech said.

U.S. Air Force veteran Steve hands out American flags with granddaughters Olivia and Bella Steve (Grandfather) and Phil (Father) of Olivia and Bella

Nichols and the Vacaville Veterans Hall staff are still accepting flag donations. You can drop them off at the drop box outside their building. There was also a flag retirement ceremony in Dixon, where torn and tattered flags were disposed of with honor.

"It's just an honor, this representation of the service that we all have dedicated to this country," Nichols said.