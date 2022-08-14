Vacaville vegetation fire stopped at 8 acres

VACAVILLE -- Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Vacaville. It is approximately 8 acres and 90 percent contained, as of 1:35 p.m.

The fire started around 10:15 a.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Joslin Lane. Forward progress was stopped just before 11 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters are still on scene and will continue mopping up for the next couple of hours.