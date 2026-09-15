Watch CBS News
Local News

Vacaville police investigate after man shot multiple times on Rocky Hill Road

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times in Vacaville early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to multiple reports of a shooting on Rocky Hill Road, near Markham Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the Vacaville man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began treating him until firefighters and medics arrived.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and that there is no known danger to the public.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and who was involved. No suspect information has been released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue