Vacaville police investigate after man shot multiple times on Rocky Hill Road

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times in Vacaville early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to multiple reports of a shooting on Rocky Hill Road, near Markham Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the Vacaville man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began treating him until firefighters and medics arrived.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and that there is no known danger to the public.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and who was involved. No suspect information has been released.