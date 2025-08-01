Suspect still at large after Vacaville robbery, chase into Fairfield

A suspect in a robbery outside a bank in Vacaville remains at large after leading officers on a chase that ended in Fairfield, police said Friday.

The Vacaville Police Department said officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to a report from an employee of an area business who said they were robbed while attempting to deposit cash at a Chase Bank along Harbison Drive.

The victim told police that they were approached by an adult man wearing a face covering, a light-colored shirt and dark pants, who forcefully took the cash deposit. Police say the victim, who was not seriously injured, did not report the suspect to be armed.

Vacaville police said that the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, with a vehicle matching the description being located heading westbound on I-80 toward Fairfield.

The pursuit ended in the area of Tabor Avenue and Bristol Lane in Fairfield when the suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene, police said. Officers were unable to locate the suspect in the surrounding area.

It was later determined that the suspect was involved in a non-injury crash on the freeway before the pursuit began, police said.

Anyone who may have been a witness or has information related to the investigation should contact the Vacaville Police Department.