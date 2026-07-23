Wildfire burns near Vacaville's Pena Adobe Park

A vegetation fire near Pena Adobe Park in Vacaville briefly spread north in windy conditions Thursday afternoon before slowing, fire officials said.

Vacaville Fire crews were dispatched just before noon. The incident, initially called the Pena Fire, had burned several acres before being renamed the Cherry Fire shortly after.

Officials estimated the fire at about 2 acres with a slow rate of spread.

CHP said two eastbound Interstate 80 lanes were closed between Pena Adobe and Alamo Drive because of the fire. No estimated reopening time was available, and drivers were told to expect delays.

Pena Adobe Park sits along Interstate 80 on the western side of Vacaville.