Eastbound I-80 in Vacaville blocked at Leisure Town Road after deadly crash

Several lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 in the Vacaville area are blocked after a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

The scene is near the Leisure Town Road onramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol has confirmed that at least one person died. Four vehicles are believed to have been involved.

A SigAlert was issued around 7:20 a.m., alerting drivers that all lanes of eastbound I-80 in the immediate area were blocked. No estimated time of reopening was given.

The slow lane was reopened just before 8 a.m. Traffic is expected to be impacted through the morning.

This is a developing story.