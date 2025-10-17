Arrest made in daytime home invasion, shooting in Vacaville; 2nd suspect sought

One person has been arrested and authorities are looking for a second suspect following a home invasion robbery and shooting in a Vacaville neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to a police statement, officers were called to a home on Chateau Way around 2 p.m. A resident told police that two suspects entered the home and committed an armed robbery. During the home invasion, police said an adult victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to an extremity.

Officers and detectives arrived at the home within minutes, along with emergency personnel. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in "stable condition", according to police.

With help from the California Highway Patrol's Air Support Unit and the Fairfield Police Department, authorities located the suspect vehicle in Fairfield. One of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Dandre Wilson of Sacramento, was taken into custody without further incident.

According to jail records, Wilson is being held at the Solano County Jail on suspicion of 1st degree robbery, assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm and conspiracy, along with a bench warrant. Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The second suspect remained at large as of Thursday evening, but police said detectives are investigating leads in the case.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and that they believe the incident was isolated.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the department's -non-emergency line at 707-449-5200.