USC doctors to attempt first-ever bladder transplant

The doctors at USC's Keck Medicine are preparing for a first-of-its-kind operation.

Urologists at the university have started a clinical trial to perform the world's first human bladder transplant.

"Transplantation is a lifesaving treatment option for conditions affecting many major organs, and transplanting a bladder could be a historic step in improving lives," said Dr. Inderbir Gill, founding executive director for USC Urology, part of Keck Medicine. "We could be on the verge of a medical advance that has the potential to revolutionize how we treat terminally compromised bladders."

Gill is leading a team for the clinical trial, which is currently reviewing potential participants. The school said that hundreds of millions of people worldwide suffer from different types of bladder disease and dysfunction. Sometimes these diseases can cause the bladder to be removed. While a new bladder is made from the person's intestines, it can be hazardous and cause adverse side effects.

"The intention of this clinical trial is to develop a new treatment option for a certain subset of patients with debilitating bladder conditions that can severely hamper quality of life and ultimately, even shorten life," said Dr. Nima Nassiri, urologic surgeon and researcher. "We have worked diligently to expand the boundaries of what is considered possible for severely compromised patients who traditionally have had few options."

The surgery will be performed with the help of a robot, allowing doctors to make smaller and more precise incisions.