Crews battling Uphill Fire in El Dorado County near Pilot Hill

Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in El Dorado County that is burning in the Pilot Hill area on Monday.

The incident, which started near Uphill and Pedro Hill roads, has been named the Uphill Fire.

Cal Fire says the flames are moving at a moderate rate of spread. About eight acres have burned so far, as of 2 p.m. Monday.

No evacuation orders or warnings have been issued at this time.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point.

#UphillIncident: Ground and air resources are on scene of a vegetation fire in the 5400 block of Uphill Road in Pilot... Posted by CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit on Monday, September 22, 2025