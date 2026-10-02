University of the Pacific swimmer with juvenile arthritis not letting the diagnosis slow her down

A determined Division I swimmer at the University of the Pacific (UOP) is diving past a debilitating diagnosis and making a splash doing so.

Sophomore Macy Coad was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis when she was just 18 months old. To this day, she has never let it slow her down.

Macy Coad's first arthritis procedure before her second birthday Coad family

"I would say the water is my happy place," said Coad.

Juvenile arthritis affects about 300,000 children and teens in the United States.

Coad's goal was to push past the pain and pursue her potential.

"I really wanted to try and accomplish swimming at the highest level I possibly could and that is D-I," said Coad.

As the saying goes, it's different strokes for different folks. Unlike her fellow teammates, Coad deals every day with the hidden diagnosis and has to find ways to manage it.

"Sometimes it takes a lot more active communication with my coaches that day to see what am I capable of? What feels comfortable? What can my joints do?" Coad said.

After the diagnosis when she was a toddler, Coad's childhood was full of managing the pain, swelling and stiffness that come with it.

That looked like routine infusions, steroid joint injections and physical therapy.

It's a path she felt she walked alone among her peers.

"They kind of are like, 'Kids don't get arthritis. That's what my grandma or my grandpa has.' And so, growing up, that was definitely something I struggled with, was telling my classmates or my friends that I had arthritis because kids will be kids," said Coad.

Coad says tried out other sports like soccer as a kid, but they were just too much on her joints. She found herself frustrated as she had to sit the bench in pain.

That was until until her mom signed her up for something lower impact: swimming.

Macy Coad, 7, starting swimming Coad family

It's where she found her stride.

Today, her arthritis is a diagnosis she manages daily through medication and specialized treatment through the university's athletic training department.

"If anything, it's made me proud of myself that I was able to overcome that frustration that I had growing up in order to get to the level that I am at today," said Coad.

She is surrounded by a team of fellow athletes and coaches who are eager to make a new lane for Coad.

"We really went into the season with an open mind and found ourselves just kind of navigating those flare ups as they came and having a plan," said Katelyne Herrington, head coach of the men's and women's swim and dive team at UOP.

Coad is always pushing past her limits in the pool.

"I think the biggest concern I had is that she didn't feel comfortable with talking to us about it, but I felt like we created such a safe space for her that she could come to us, talk to us about it," said Herrington.

For the Arthritis Foundation, she is a true inspiration.

"It's a huge, significant feat what she has accomplished. She's definitely not letting her diagnosis hold her back in any way," said Jennifer Sousa, Arthritis Foundation development director.

Coad has spent most of her life advocating for arthritis research.

She is one of the top fundraisers in the country, helping raise more than $300,000 for the foundation.

"She's really making a groundbreaking difference, especially in our Northern California community," said Sousa.

Coad says she is always hoping to encourage other young people to 'just keep swimming' no matter the challenge they are facing.

She has never competed with or against another swimmer with juvenile arthritis, but she wants that to change. She hopes also to inspire the next generation of athletes with chronic health conditions.

"I think if my story of overcoming adversity to get to this point of being a D-I athlete at an amazing school can help somebody younger than myself start their own path, that would be really amazing," said Coad.

She is studying to become a doctor one day.

In light of her arthritis advocacy, Coad landed a $20,000 national AbbVie Immunology Scholarship, supporting students pursuing higher education while living with chronic diseases.

Coad says without it, she would not be swimming at UOP.