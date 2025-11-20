Unusual partnership in Yuba City hosts turkey drive for people in need

An unusual team is linking up to give back this Thanksgiving holiday with a turkey drive in Yuba City. A junk removal service is partnering with a nonprofit to fill a trailer full of turkeys for families in need.

Nonprofit Be Xtra and Scrap Monkey Property Services are hosting a Thanksgiving drive at their joint community center. Their partnership began over shoes.

"I talked to Ben from Scrap Monkey and he was like, 'I'd like to help you give shoes to the community. We'll throw some in the back of our truck. If we find some, we'll give them to you,' " said Brian Davis, CEO of Be Xtra. "That started a couple of years ago, then it morphed into all of this. Clothes, shoes, furniture and now turkeys."

In their first annual turkey drive, they're hoping to reach at least 100 turkeys.

"Just giving back to the community, I know there are a lot of people during the holidays who just need help," said Ben Bautista, owner of Scrap Monkey Property Services. "They can't afford a turkey."

The turkeys will be distributed on Friday to those in need.

"We've connected with schools, the Sutter superintendent of schools, we got 40 going to them already. We have Cedar Lane School, [where] we already got some going to," Davis said.

"We want to give to them, put a smile on their face. Somebody does care about them and they're going to get fed," said Bautista. "We got a few more to go to get to that 100 turkeys, but I think we're going to get there."