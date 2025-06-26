University of California being investigated by DOJ over possible discriminatory hiring practices

The Department of Justice launched an investigation into the University of California and its campuses, saying there are concerns about potential race and sex-based discrimination in the UC's hiring practices.

The DOJ said the investigation will look into whether the UC system and its individual campuses violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits an employer from discriminating against people based on their race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

"We have reason to believe the University of California's 'UC 2030 Capacity Plan' precipitated unlawful action by the University of California and some or all its constituent campuses," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a letter addressed to UC President Michael Drake.

The UC system describes the UC 2030 Capacity Plan as a systemwide effort of how it plans to support California through enrollment strategies and address the state's needs.

"Specifically, the Plan discusses enrollment projections, degree attainment, increasing diversity, supporting underserved regions, and meeting workforce demands," the board of regents said in its letter highlighting the plan.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Eric Sell was assigned to the investigation. The DOJ said no conclusions have been reached at the time and it intends to consider all relevant information.

"The University of California is committed to fair and lawful processes in all of our programs and activities, consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws," a UC spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the UC will work in "good faith" with the DOJ during the investigation.