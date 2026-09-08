1 person dies after boating accident at Union Valley Reservoir in El Dorado County

One person died and another suffered a head injury after a weekend boating accident at Union Valley Reservoir in El Dorado County, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said the solo boating accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Three adults were aboard the boat when it happened.

The third person was not injured, officials said.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been released.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

No additional details were available.