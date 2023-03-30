Watch CBS News
UC system unveils its first ever admissions guarantee for transfer students

UC system unveils its first ever admissions guarantee for transfer students
CALIFORNIA -- Big news for community college students in the state as the UC system unveiled its first ever admissions guarantee for transfer students. 

Community college students would have to complete a new set of general education courses and earn a minimum GPA, but students would not automatically be admitted to a particular campus.

If students are not offered their school of choice, they would get a spot at UC Santa Cruz, Merced, or Riverside. 

The idea is to boost dwindling community college enrollments and simplify the process. 

Data shows that one-third of UC undergraduates are transfer students.

First published on March 30, 2023

