UC system unveils its first ever admissions guarantee for transfer students
CALIFORNIA -- Big news for community college students in the state as the UC system unveiled its first ever admissions guarantee for transfer students.
Community college students would have to complete a new set of general education courses and earn a minimum GPA, but students would not automatically be admitted to a particular campus.
If students are not offered their school of choice, they would get a spot at UC Santa Cruz, Merced, or Riverside.
The idea is to boost dwindling community college enrollments and simplify the process.
Data shows that one-third of UC undergraduates are transfer students.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.