UC system unveils its first ever admissions guarantee for transfer students

UC system unveils its first ever admissions guarantee for transfer students

UC system unveils its first ever admissions guarantee for transfer students

CALIFORNIA -- Big news for community college students in the state as the UC system unveiled its first ever admissions guarantee for transfer students.

Community college students would have to complete a new set of general education courses and earn a minimum GPA, but students would not automatically be admitted to a particular campus.

If students are not offered their school of choice, they would get a spot at UC Santa Cruz, Merced, or Riverside.

The idea is to boost dwindling community college enrollments and simplify the process.

Data shows that one-third of UC undergraduates are transfer students.