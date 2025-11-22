UC Davis wins 71st Causeway Classic 31-27 over Sacramento State

Caden Pinnick threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and UC Davis held on downs at its 27 in the closing seconds to win the 71st Causeway Classic 31-27 over Sacramento State on Saturday.

The game was billed as a winner-take-all for a berth in the FCS playoffs with the Aggies (8-3, 6-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked 14th in the coaches' poll, holding off the rival Hornets (7-5, 5-3).

Pinnick floated a perfect 30-yard pass to Samuel Gbatu for the go-ahead touchdown with 6:14 to play.

The Aggies led 14-0 after one quarter on a pair of short touchdown runs by Jordan Fisher. Then the Hornets scored touchdowns on four-straight possessions, aided by a pair of fumble recoveries, to lead 27-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Rodney Hammond Jr., who had 140 yards on 22 carries, scored a pair of touchdowns for Sacramento State, Jamar Curtis, who had 105 yards, ran for a score and quarterback Cardell Williams had a rushing touchdown. Williams was 3 of 9 passing for 17 yards.

Pinnick hit Fisher with a 3-yard touchdown to cap a 75-yard drive. After an interception, the Aggies missed a potential tying field goal. Then, the Hornets turned it over on downs at the Davis 39 and Pinnick cashed in.

Pinnick was 24 of 30 with Gbatu catching seven for 127 yards.