UC Davis to end COVID-19 rules on Feb. 28; initial series of vaccines still required

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS – UC Davis says they will be ending their COVID-19 rules after February.

Chancellor Gary S. May made the announcement on Monday.

It follows California's move, who will also end the statewide emergency declaration on Feb. 28.

"Still, we strongly encourage you to report positive cases of COVID-19, and we ask you to please continue to test," May said in his statement.

May also noted that the school will still be giving out free antigen test kits through the end of the academic year.

Despite the end of the university's state of emergency, students are still required to have the initial series of vaccines.

Some university facilities may also continue to have masking policies in place, May said. 

First published on February 20, 2023 / 7:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

