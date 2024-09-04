UC Davis resident physician killed in Sacramento scooter crash

SACRAMENTO – A UC Davis resident physician has been identified as the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in east Sacramento.

The collision happened late in the morning back on Aug. 29 on Alhambra Boulevard, near L Street.

Sacramento police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, the woman killed was 32-year-old Geohaira Sosa.

In a statement, the UC Davis Department of Psychiatry identified her a first-year psychiatry resident.

"We have lost an incredible physician and friend. During this difficult time, we have been grateful for the support from our colleagues and community," the department said in a statement. "Dr. Sosa was an absolute light, and she will be sorely missed."

Sosa, originally an East Coast resident, was only two months into her residency.

A GoFundMe started by the psychiatry department in memory of Sosa has already surpassed its $30,000 fundraising goal.