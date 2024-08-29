Woman on electric scooter dies after hit by vehicle in east Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a woman on an electric scooter died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Sacramento on Thursday morning, police said.

The collision happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Alhambra Boulevard between L Street and Capitol Avenue, near Jayna Gyro and Dry Clean Today.

The identification of the victim has not been released. Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Alhambra Boulevard was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Details about what led up to the crash are under investigation.