UC Davis medical students showcase research that could shape future health care

The UC Davis Medical Center is one of the nation's top teaching hospitals, and before med students can earn their medical degree, they need to show they know how to conduct research.

Some of the Sacramento region's brightest young minds in medicine revealed their research in a forum at UC Davis' Aggie Square on Thursday.

"The reason why a lot of us come to UC Davis is for the research opportunities," med student Cansu Oktem said.

Susan Murin, dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine, said the projects these students are working on could one day help save lives.

"We really are advancing science and advancing medicine to take care of patients," Murin said.

Dermatology student Aliyah Parker is studying the need for more skin cancer outreach in communities of color.

"Research has shown when people do get skin cancer, people's skin of color, if they are diagnosed, usually it's diagnosed at a later stage," Parker said.

Another group of researchers is focusing on the health impacts of using marijuana.

"There's a lot of stigma around cannabis use, so we're trying to put more actual scientific data on this to see this is actually true, this might be false," med student Maxim Orlov said.

Other students are looking at the benefits of creating mobile pediatric health clinics, using Rancho Cordova Elementary School kids as a case study.

"Some did not have established primary care providers or a lack of insurance, so we were seeing students from the school who were referred by their school counselors or nurse," med student Ellie Kim said.

Dean Murin said this type of research helps put UC Davis at the forefront of modern medicine.

"I do think life-changing discoveries start here," Murin said.

Last year, the UC Davis School of Medicine was awarded more than $330 million in research funding, making it one of the top 20 schools in the country.