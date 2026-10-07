UC Davis offers free breast cancer screenings as cases on the rise in women under 40

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Nationally, 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Early detection can make a life-saving difference.

This month, UC Davis is holding free mammogram screenings that can help visualize breast cancer early on. No insurance is needed and you can be a patient elsewhere.

The free screenings will be at the Lawrence Ellison Ambulatory Care Center on the UC Davis campus on October 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Early detection is important at any age but according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, women under 40 have a nearly 40% higher chance of dying from breast cancer. The Susan Komen Foundation says it is the leading cause of cancer death for women ages 20-39.

West Sacramento resident and event planner Danielle Rivers is proud to wear pink head to toe.

"In the month of October, I wear pink. They know me as the pink girl. For me, it's more than a fashion statement. It's bigger, stating that I went through something, a fight for my life, at a young age," Danielle says.

Everything changed with her cancer diagnosis discovered just before her 36th birthday.

"My hair was down to here. This is my hair now. It's grown back," she adds.

She was only 35 when she found a lump. Danielle had no family history of breast cancer. At age 35, she was not getting mammograms yet and her self-exam helped save her life.

"It was caught early. I had 16 rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy," Danielle says.

It only took a few minutes to do the breast self-exam that found it.

"They have these pamphlets and stuff. It's easy. Check your armpit and search for lumps or something like that," Danielle explains.

Dr. Anne Darrow is a UC Davis radiologist and says it is no longer rare to see younger patients under 40 with breast cancer.

"When we can detect early, when we catch cancer early, survival rate is 99%," Dr. Darrow says.

Danielle says she is grateful her cancer was caught early and is on a mission to share her story so others check too.