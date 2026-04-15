UC Davis student dies after being struck by car near West Village

A student has died after they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle near the UC Davis campus, officials say.

The incident happened on Monday just before 3 p.m. According to a statement from UC Davis, the student was struck near the West Village housing area west of the main campus.

Exactly what led up to the student being struck is not clear, but school officials say the student was taken to the Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center and later died.

Officials have not released the student's name.

UC Davis police are investigating the incident, along with other agencies.