UC Davis awarded millions to study cancer risks among firefighters

January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and California is investing millions of dollars to better understand why firefighters face a significantly higher risk of cancer and how those risks can be reduced.

Researchers at the University of California, Davis have been awarded millions in state funding to study cancer risks among firefighters, examining not only exposures on the job but also factors that may be overlooked.

Dr. Hussain is leading a team of researchers studying both occupational and lifestyle factors that may increase a firefighter's risk of developing cancer.

"We are looking at biomarkers to measure and quantify what are the impacts of these different exposures on pathways that we know cause cancer," Hussain said.

While smoke and toxic chemicals from burning materials are well-known hazards, researchers say they are only part of the picture. The physical demands of the job also play a major role, including high stress levels and long stretches without sleep.

"Things that you may not consider occupational relate to the fact that they work these 24- to 48-hour shifts," Hussain said. "That impacts sleep, that impacts diet, that impacts stress — factors we know are related to cancer risk."

The study is tracking thousands of firefighters across California, collecting data on the number of fires they respond to and their exposure levels, along with sleep patterns, diet, physical activity, and overall health. Researchers are using Fitbits, blood tests, and health screenings to gather the information.

According to the International Association of Firefighters, in 2025, nearly 80% of member deaths were cancer-related.