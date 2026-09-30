UC Davis finds 77 previously unknown burials near former Sacramento hospital cemetery

UC Davis Health says 77 previously unknown burials were discovered this year during construction at its Sacramento campus, in an area that overlaps with a former Sacramento County Hospital cemetery.

The remains were found in February during excavation along X Street near Stockton Boulevard.

Historical and archaeological research indicates the site overlaps with the former hospital cemetery, which operated from the 1880s through the 1920s.

The remains are being stored at a secure facility while UC Davis Health works with public agencies and the Sacramento County Cemetery Advisory Commission on next steps.

Some are relatively complete skeletons, while others consist of bone fragments. Officials said no grave markers or other materials identifying those buried there were found.

So far, there is no evidence the remains are Native American in origin.

It is not the first such discovery in the area. Previous construction nearby uncovered the remains of 72 people also believed to have been buried in the former hospital cemetery. Those remains were later reinterred at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento with court approval.

UC Davis Health said the latest discovery is being handled through standard legal and archaeological procedures.

Anyone with information or questions about the burials is being asked to contact UC Davis Health Government and Community Relations by Nov. 3.