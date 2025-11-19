UC Davis announces plan for $265 million in sports facilities upgrades ahead of Mountain West move

UC Davis announced Wednesday a major push to upgrade its athletics facilities as the school's sports programs prepare to join the Mountain West Conference.

In total, the school says $265 million in privately funded upgrades are the goal of the master plan – named "Aggie Ascent." As of Wednesday, no money has been raised for the project yet.

"As we transition into the Mountain West Conference, Aggie Ascent is about more than facilities — it's about aligning with the future of Division I athletics," said Rocko DeLuca, director of Athletics, in a statement.

UC Davis announcing a $265 million privately funded approach to upgrade their facilities through "Aggies Ascent" as the athletics department moves to the Mountain West



UC Davis Health Stadium: A reimagined fan experience anchored by new premium seating, suites, and a

Three sports facilities are the centerpiece of the project: UC Davis Health Stadium, Woody Wilson Track & Field Complex, and the Golf Training Center.

UC Davis Health Stadium is planned to be redesigned with new premium seating, suites, and a hospitality concourse to create a reimagined fan experience, according to the plans. The $50 million expansion represents the largest portion of the private funding initiative.

The Woody Wilson Track & Field Complex is planned to be rebuilt into an NCAA-compliant, eight-lane facility with west-facing spectator seating. The total cost of this work is estimated to be $14.5 million.

Future phases will expand and elevate Baseball, Soccer, and the University Credit Union Center venues. A new Softball stadium with locker rooms, team spaces, and fan amenities will join the golf training center to transform south campus as LaRue Field has been designated for

Plans for the new Golf Training Center include a 350-yard driving range along with short-game and putting greens. The course will be designed to serve both UC Davis golf programs and the surrounding communities, school officials say. This project is expected to cost $18.7 million.

Officials say the school's baseball and soccer facilities will be part of future phases, along with upgrading the University Credit Union Center venue.

While almost all of UC Davis' sports programs are joining the Mountain West, the school's football team is remaining in the Big Sky Conference for now.