CHP: Detective hit and killed 2 pedestrians at disabled vehicle along I-5 near Sutterville Road

SACRAMENTO - Two people are dead after, the CHP says, they were hit by a Sacramento police detective driving on southbound I-5 in Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department says that one of their detectives was involved in the crash that happened just north of Sutterville Road, but hasn't said how. The detective was not injured.

CHP officers later confirmed to CBS13 that the detective was behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit the pedestrians.

The department tweeted the following statement:

"The Sacramento Police Department can confirm that one of its detectives was involved in a vehicle collision resulting in two fatalities this morning on Interstate 5. We understand that there are many questions surrounding this incident."

The Ford sedan struck this Dodge truck.

According to a CHP spokesperson, around 6:16 a.m., CHP Dispatch received word that there was a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian along southbound Interstate 5 just before the Sutterville Road onramp.

The Ford sedan that hit the truck

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that a Dodge pickup truck was stopped on the shoulder -- it possibly ran out of gas. At that point, an SUV pulled over to assist the truck. One person from each of the vehicles -- both men -- got out of their vehicles and were standing on the lefthand side of the truck, putting gas in the truck's tank, when a gray Ford sedan went over the solid white line and hit both men and the truck.

One of the pedestrians died at the scene and the other died on the way to the hospital, officers say.

The driver of the Ford stayed on the scene. The CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Lanes 4 and 5 of I-5 were closed during the investigation.