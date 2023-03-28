Watch CBS News
Two men are in the hospital for stabbing injuries, police say

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Two men are being treated in the hospital for stabbing injuries, following a report of a stabbing on late Monday night, said the Sacramento Police Department. 

The incident took place just before midnight in the 1100 block of Alhambra Boulevard. 

Officers confirmed that there were two groups involved physical altercation. One man was struck in the head with an unknown object and a younger man sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds. 

No suspects have been arrested, and the case is now an active investigation, led by detectives in the Felony Assault Unit. 

First published on March 28, 2023 / 10:09 AM

