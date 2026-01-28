Watch CBS News
Turlock homeowner arrested after setting his home on fire, police say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

A Turlock man was arrested Wednesday morning after he set his home on fire, police said.

The Turlock Fire Department responded to Wayside Drive around 3 a.m. on Wednesday and found heavy smoke coming from the main building and a second fire in a house at the back of the property. 

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Wayside Drive in Turlock on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.  Turlock Fire Department

Fire crews were able to get the fires under control within an hour and remained at the scene for several more hours for overhaul operations. 

Turlock police said 41-year-old Noe Rodriguez, the homeowner, was found standing near the home. Police said he made "spontaneous statements about starting the fire intentionally."

After an investigation, police said they arrested Rodriguez for two counts of arson, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants. 

Officials did not report any injuries. 

