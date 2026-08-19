Turlock Unified employee arrested in child porn investigation, officials say

A Turlock Unified School District employee was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of child pornography, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Denair resident Camden Wilson, 23, was taken into custody as a result of an investigation into a cybertip that was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Wilson was arrested at his job on Wednesday without incident. Investigators noted that there is currently no indication the alleged crimes involved any Turlock Unified children.

Turlock Unified confirmed Wilson is employed as a para-educator severe at Dutcher Middle School, working with students with special needs. The district said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

"We are deeply troubled by the nature of these allegations," Turlock Unified said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority, and we are taking appropriate administrative steps to safeguard our school community."

Wilson has since been booked into the Stanislaus County Sheriff Detention Center and faces charges of possession of child pornography, illegal contact or communication with a minor, and sending explicit or obscene material to a person under the age of 18.