Turlock police seek murder charge in 2023 stabbing death of teen Dylan Dooling

Turlock police are seeking a murder charge against a suspect in the 2023 stabbing death of 17-year-old Dylan Ray Dooling, nearly three years after he was killed while leaving a house party.

Investigators recently submitted the case to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office, asking prosecutors to file a murder charge, police announced Friday.

Police said the suspect was a minor at the time of the stabbing but is now an adult and serving time in state prison for an unrelated offense. The person's name remains confidential because the alleged crime happened when they were a juvenile, according to investigators.

The case dates back to June 2, 2023, when officers were called to the 2000 block of North Daubenberger Road for a reported stabbing around 10:46 p.m. Officers found Dooling on a sidewalk suffering from a stab wound. First aid and CPR was started, but Dooling later died at the hospital.

Detectives learned Dooling had attended a nearby house party that evening and was confronted by a group of males as he was leaving, police said. A fight followed, during which Dooling was stabbed before the group fled.

Dooling graduated from Pittman High School the day before his death and planned to attend Modesto Junior College that fall, according to previous reporting from CBS News Sacramento. Police later appealed to the public for photos and surveillance video that could help identify those involved.

Over the past three years, detectives continued conducting interviews, reviewing evidence and pursuing leads.

Police said additional evidence developed over time allowed them to seek the murder charge.

"This case has remained a priority for our detectives since the night it occurred," Detective Frank Navarro said in a statement on Friday's development. "Dylan was a young man who had just graduated high school and had his whole life ahead of him."

Police Chief Jason Hedden said Dooling's death deeply affected his family, friends and the Turlock community.

"While nothing can undo that loss, our department has remained committed to pursuing justice," Hedden said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Turlock Police Department.