Turlock parents question school picture day company after Epstein file claims

Spring photo day was underway Thursday at several schools within the Turlock Unified School District, but instead of excitement over class pictures, some parents are raising concerns about the company taking those photos.

The concerns stem from viral videos circulating online that claim Lifetouch, a national school photography company, is connected to the U.S. Department of Justice's newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.

The claim traces back to Lifetouch's corporate ownership structure. Lifetouch is owned by Shutterfly, which is owned by funds managed by Apollo Global Management. The Epstein files name former Apollo CEO Leon Black, who previously had financial dealings with Epstein. However, Lifetouch itself is not named in the released documents.

In response to parent concerns, Turlock Unified officials said they met with Lifetouch representatives to review the company's data privacy and security protocols.

"Today, TUSD met with Lifetouch representatives to discuss recent allegations and to review the company's data privacy, safety and security protocols in detail," the district said in a statement. The district added that it was reassured by the safeguards presented but will continue evaluating its partnership with the company.

Some parents say they want more transparency about how student photos are stored and protected.

"You're going to have a lot of parents out there that's not voice-activated and won't speak up on such matters," said Jason Freitas, a father of five students in the district. "I hope all the voices together, we can achieve something, and that's the safety of the children."

Lifetouch said in a statement that it follows all federal, state and local privacy laws and that no student photos "were used in any illicit activities."

Lifetouch contracts with school districts nationwide, including Modesto Unified School District, which also uses the company for student photography.

District officials said discussions with the company are ongoing.