Stolen the ability to live: Turlock mother prays daughter's stolen wheelchair will be returned

TURLOCK — A single mother in Turlock is dealing with a new set of challenges after her car was stolen from outside her home.

Police were able to find her car, but the wheelchair inside that her daughter needs to get around was nowhere to be found.

Juliana Melgoza first realized her car was missing Sunday morning before church. Using the car's GPS, investigators were able to locate the car in an empty lot in Modesto. When officers arrived, the car was cleared-out along with her daughter's wheelchair.

Juliana's daughter, Miracle, has spina bifida, a condition that has her unable to walk. Her wheelchair is worth more than $5,000 but more importantly, it is the only way Miracle is able to leave her home.

Miracle has another wheelchair but it's not made to go outside. Juliana is her only caretaker and is now unable to leave her home as well.

The only way Miracle can get fresh air is if her mother, Juliana, carries her outside.

"Miracle's equipment, in particular, has hip side support, has core side support, and also has a lap belt and even straps that come over and hold her in place," Mom said. "So at this point, they haven't just stolen a wheelchair, they have stolen her ability to live daily life as she knows it."

Juliana has a GoFundMe page to help pay for wheelchair expenses.