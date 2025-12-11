Turlock mom finds community, support and new beginning through local nonprofit

This season of giving, CBS Sacramento brings you the story of a young Turlock woman who left everything behind and leaned on her community.

Cinthia Aceves is a married mom of four girls. Her youngest, Sofia, keeps her on her toes.

Twelve years ago, Aceves and her husband left their home in Mexico and moved to Turlock.

"Leaving your family, your customs. It's difficult," Aceves said in Spanish.

That same year, Aceves found Aspiranet, a nonprofit that's part of the Turlock Family Resource Center and partners with the United Way of Stanislaus County.

Aspiranet offers young families free parenting classes, translation services, and other social services through support groups.

"And I feel that coming to these groups connects me with that part of myself I left behind, you know? And I've even made friends who are now like family to me," Aceves said.

Jennifer Cornejo-Otega is a child educator at Aspiranet. She works closely with Sofia.

"She's very comfortable staying here and she'll just roam around here, thinking that it's her house, and she'll play here. And she knows where all the toys are," Cornejo-Otega said.

Cornejo-Otega finds her job rewarding and it allows her to see how the nonprofit's child-care center brings peace of mind to so many young families.

"They are very grateful, and they know that their kids are here and they're safe," Cornejo-Otega said.

As often as she can, Aceves shares her experience with Aspiranet with others who can benefit as she did.

"I always spend my time inviting everyone I know to come and visit," Aceves said. "That way, they can become part of this beautiful community that offers us so much."

This holiday season, Aceves hopes that as her daughters grow into young women, they continue serving their community.

"I would like the girls to give back a little of what they've received," Aceves said. "To always be grateful. And to feel the same empathy for others that we've received from other people."

Just like so many people in Turlock helped her.

"Thank you so much, really. My girls and I are very grateful, and very happy to be here," Aceves said.

