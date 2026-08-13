Turlock man suspected of DUI, hit-and-run in crash that killed woman in Merced County

A Turlock man is suspected of driving drunk and running away from a crash that left a woman dead in Merced County Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 9:45 a.m. near Sycamore Street and Bloss Avenue, located just south of Delhi.

The California Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Jose Perez Hernandez from Turlock was driving an Audi SUV south on Sycamore Street at high speeds.

At the same time, an 84-year-old man from Delhi was driving a Chevrolet Equinox north on Sycamore Street at about 40 mph with an 83-year-old woman in the passenger's seat.

Officers said, for reasons not known, the Audi crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into the Equinox head-on.

Hernandez exited the vehicle and took off running and was later found by officers in a nearby orchard, the CHP said.

The driver and passenger of the Equinox were taken to hospitals, where the 83-year-old woman later died, officers said. The driver suffered moderate injuries.

The CHP said Hernandez was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI. He was taken to a hospital and later booked into jail for DUI and hit-and-run.