Turlock man arrested after making a bomb threat in a hotel

TURLOCK -- A 55-year-old man from Turlock has been arrested after making a bomb threat in a hotel, said Turlock Police Department.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at approximately 12:52 p.m. at Days Inn, which is located at 185 North Tully Road.

Officers were dispatched to the hotel after receiving a call of a bomb threat. Upon arrival, hotel management reported that the cleaning staff found a guest still occupying a room despite it being past checkout time. According to the cleaning staff, the guest refused to leave and reported that he had a bomb with him while inside the bathroom.

Identified as Raymond Hansen Jr., he refused to comply with orders to exit the room.

Officers did not enter the hotel room due to the possibility of a bomb. However, several guests in the adjacent hotel rooms were evacuated while officers attempted to negotiate with Hansen.

Turlock Police Hostage Negotiators and S.W.A.T. officers later responded to the scene. After hours of negotiation attempts, S.W.A.T. officers deployed chemical agents and entered the hotel room.

Hansen eventually surrendered and exited the bathroom.

Officers then determined that no explosive device was present, and the damage to the bathroom and flooding to the hotel room were of Hansen's actions.

After being provided care for his exposure to the chemical agents, Hansen was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail. He has been charged with making a false bomb threat, trespass, felony vandalism, a parole violation, and failing to register as a sex offender.

He remains in custody without bail.

Turlock Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Officer Elias Arroyo at (209) 668-6553 or send an email to their Tip Line at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.