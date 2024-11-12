Turlock police investigating homicide on Lander Avenue

TURLOCK – A homicide investigation is underway in Turlock, police confirmed early Tuesday morning.

The scene is near Lander Avenue and Rosewood Drive.

Turlock police confirmed they are investigating a homicide at the scene with one person dead.

No arrests have been made, police say, and no details about the person who died other than that he was an 18-year-old male have been released.

Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being, police say.