Turlock police investigating homicide on Lander Avenue
TURLOCK – A homicide investigation is underway in Turlock, police confirmed early Tuesday morning.
The scene is near Lander Avenue and Rosewood Drive.
Turlock police confirmed they are investigating a homicide at the scene with one person dead.
No arrests have been made, police say, and no details about the person who died other than that he was an 18-year-old male have been released.
Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being, police say.