Turlock High student arrested for website using yearbook photos to "rank" students, school district says

A Turlock High School student was arrested after allegedly using yearbook photos on a website to "rank" other students, the school district said.

The Turlock Unified School District said the website and an Instagram page linking to the website have been taken down.

School officials said they were notified of the pages earlier this week and immediately contacted the Turlock Police Department.

The suspected student was arrested for accessing computer information without permission, officials said. The suspect was not identified.

School officials said there is no evidence that other schools were affected or that other students were involved.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the Turlock Police Department to gather more information about its investigation.