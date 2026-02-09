Alleged Tuolumne County trespasser dug mine on private land, sheriff says

A man experiencing homelessness was arrested in California's historic gold country after he allegedly dug a mine on private property.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says they started investigating the man back in September 2025. Deputies say they got a report about a homeless encampment behind the Woods Creek Mobile Home Park and were asked to check it out.

Luke Thomas Seagraves lived at the camp, the sheriff's office says, and he was given a 72-hour notice to vacate.

Deputies returned to the camp a week later and found that cut railroad ties, lead-acid car batteries, and other hazardous waste was left at the camp.

Further, after investigating a property next door, deputies also believe Seagraves had allegedly started digging a mine. Seagraves was allegedly using those stolen railroad ties to try and shore up the sides of the mine, the sheriff's office says.

Seagraves was arrested in January on a number of charges.

Exactly what the mine was being used for has not been detailed by authorities, but Tuolumne County is one of the epicenters of the historic California Gold Rush.