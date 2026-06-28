Tuolumne County deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lime Kiln Road

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting at a home near Sonora, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday night.

The scene was at a residence along Lime Kiln Road. The sheriff's office has not released information about the victim or what led up to the shooting.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene and remains at large. Despite the suspect's outstanding status, the sheriff's office said it does not believe there is an active threat to the community. No suspect information was available.

Lime Kiln Road has been closed at Jacob's Road while authorities process the scene. The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information has been released.