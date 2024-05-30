Trump trial jury returns for second day of deliberations in "hush money" case

Day 2 of Trump jury deliberations What to know as jury deliberations continue in Trump trial 04:51

The jury in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York will resume its deliberations toward reaching a verdict on Thursday after reviewing portions of testimony and the judge's instructions about various legal issues in the case.

The 12 Manhattan residents who sit on the jury asked on Wednesday to rehear testimony from two witnesses in the case, David Pecker and Michael Cohen, about key interactions both men said they had with Trump in 2015 and 2016.

The jurors also asked the judge to repeat some of the directions guiding their deliberations. The testimony and instructions are being read in court.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from reimbursements for a "hush money" payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Prosecutors say Trump tried to cover up the payment by disguising the purpose of the reimbursements.

The testimony that the jurors asked to review dealt with several interactions involving Cohen, Trump and Pecker, who was the CEO of American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer. Prosecutors say the three engaged in a "catch and kill" scheme to bury negative stories about Trump.

The jury asked to hear portions of the testimony dealing with Pecker's testimony about a phone call he had with Trump; his decision to decline to transfer to Cohen the life rights of a former Playboy model who said she had sex with Trump; and a meeting at Trump Tower in 2015. They also requested Cohen's testimony about the Trump Tower meeting.

Jury listens to parts of judge's instructions

Several jurors took notes as the judge read a section from his instructions about making inferences from proven facts. He used an example of a person waking up and seeing that everything outside is wet, and concluding that it rained overnight.

"The fact of it having rained while you were asleep is an inference that might be drawn from the proven facts of the presence of the water on the street and sidewalk, and people in raincoats and carrying umbrellas," the relevant portion of the instructions said. "An inference must only be drawn from a proven fact or facts, and then, only if the inference flows naturally, reasonably and logically from the proven fact or facts, not if it is speculative. Therefore, in deciding whether to draw than inference, you must look at and consider all the facts in light of reason, common sense, and experience."

Another section of the instructions dealt with how jurors can assess testimony of an accomplice, which Cohen is in this case. More than half of the jurors took notes as Merchan reiterated that the jury cannot convict based on an accomplice's testimony alone — it must be backed up by corroborating evidence.

The judge also explained how a person can be responsible for a crime without being the one who actually physically committed it. The relevant line from the instructions said:

In order for the Defendant to be held criminally liable for the conduct of another which constitutes an offense, you must find beyond a reasonable doubt: First, that he solicited, requested, commanded, importuned, or intentionally aided that person to engage in that conduct.