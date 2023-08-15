Georgia grand jury investigating Trump allegations of election interference returns 10 indictments

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, that has been investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election returned 10 indictments Monday evening. The identities of the defendant or defendants and details about the charges are still unknown.

The grand jury returned the indictments around 9 p.m. ET, and a clerk said it could take 1 to 3 hours to process.

The investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, was prompted in part by a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger: "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

Attorneys for Trump said in February that they would challenge any indictment filed by Willis' office.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and has accused Willis of pursuing the case out of political animus.

In a September 2022 statement about the Fulton County investigation, Trump called his conversation with Raffensperger "an absolutely PERFECT phone call" in which he did "nothing wrong." Trump has since repeated that that the call was "perfect," including at an Aug. 7 rally in New Hampshire.

The investigation grew from its initial focus, eventually probing a variety of efforts by Trump and his allies to undermine Joe Biden's victory in Georgia — including an alleged scheme to submit an alternate slate of electors committed to nominating Trump, attempts to pressure or intimidate election workers and, in at least one county, accessing election software and data.

Over the course of about six months in 2022, the special purpose grand jury's dozens of interviews included Trump advisers such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as Georgia officials such as Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp. In January, it completed a report based on its investigation and turned it over to Willis, who ultimately decided to bring the charges before a regular grand jury.

This is a developing story and will be updated.